MUNSTER, IN - Richard A. Sopko, age 74 of Munster, passed away on Friday October 7, 2022 after months of battling cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna; children: Marcy (Bill) Smitka, Tim (Jenni) Sopko, and Mandy (Brian) Holloway; grandchildren: Addison, Reese, Jack, Billy, and Tessa; brother, William (Judy) Sopko; and his beloved four-legged companion, Caly.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Dorothy Sopko; and brother Ed Sopko.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 beginning at 6:00 PM at Ridge United Methodist Church located at 8607 Columbia Ave., Munster with Pastor Jared Kendall officiating.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ridge United Methodist Church.

Richard spent thirty-plus years working for the School Town of Munster where he retired as School Superintendent. Before working for the School Town of Munster, Richard was a Teacher, Coach, and Athletic Director for Calumet High School in Gary, IN. He was honored with many awards during his tenure, including 1988 Indiana Athletic Director of the Year, 2005 Outstanding Indiana Track Official of the Year, and IASBO Business Official of the Year.

Richard loved spending his time camping, traveling, and watching movies. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and a season ticket holder since 1970. He also enjoyed officiating track and umpiring softball at the high school and club levels. He was chosen to officiate Track at Indiana State Finals and was the Head Starter at several Indiana State Final meets. Richard's most prized and cherished times were those spent with his wife, children and grandchildren, watching them grow and cheering them on at their different activities. Richard will be missed dearly by all of his friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer society or Ridge United Methodist Church.