Richard Allen "Coach" Ortega

Oct. 1, 1962 - Dec. 7, 2020

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Richard Allen Ortega "Coach" was born on October 1, 1962 and passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. He was born and raised in East Chicago, IN, a proud Washington High School Senator, a member of Las Guadalupanas at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, and a generous, loving people person.

He is survived by his daughter, Christina (David) Phillips; father, Oliver R. Ortega; godparents, Eliseo "Vitamins" and Consuelo "Connie" Castaneda; siblings: Ronald (Annette) Ortega, Rudolph (Kathy) Ortega, Annette Ortega and Annjanette (Suzanne) Ortega; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Emily "Meli" Ortega; maternal grandparents, Rufino and Emilia Ortega; paternal grandparents, Blas and Matiana Ortega; mother-in-law, Ofelia G. Cantu.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Ivan Carrillo officiating. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com