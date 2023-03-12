Sept. 20, 1952 - March 7, 2023
KOUTS, IN - Richard Allen DeWitt, 70, of Kouts, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023. He was born September 20, 1952, in Valparaiso to Ernest and Mary (Good) DeWitt. Richard worked as a maintenance foreman for many years at Ryerson and National Steel. He went on to work at NIPSCO, where he retired as an electrician. Richard enjoyed fishing, playing Powerball, Top Gun, and a cold diet pop.
Richard is survived by his mother, Mary (Steve) Lesicko; son, Jason R. (Jennifer) DeWitt; son-in-law, Jacob Poole; stepchildren, Jimmy (Kerry) Brletich, Karen (Steve) Malo, and Beth (Seth) Mullet; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Bill (Dorene) DeWitt and Nancy (Jim) Adomitis. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest; wife of 37 years, RoseMary; and daughter, Jennifer Poole.
In accordance with Richard's wishes, no services were held with cremation.