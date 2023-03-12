KOUTS, IN - Richard Allen DeWitt, 70, of Kouts, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023. He was born September 20, 1952, in Valparaiso to Ernest and Mary (Good) DeWitt. Richard worked as a maintenance foreman for many years at Ryerson and National Steel. He went on to work at NIPSCO, where he retired as an electrician. Richard enjoyed fishing, playing Powerball, Top Gun, and a cold diet pop.