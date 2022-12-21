Richard Allen Hoch

March 14, 1949 - Dec. 16, 2022

CHESTERTON, IN -

Richard Allen Hoch, 73 passed away on December 16, 2022. Born in Hammond, Indiana to Orval and Lorraine Hoch, both of whom preceded him in death.

Richard was a long time resident of Winamac and his last few months in Chesterton, Indiana. Rick is survived by his loving children Richard Hoch Jr. of Hammond, IN, Brian (Cinda) Hoch of Chesterton, IN, Steven Hoch of Rhea, TN, and David Hoch of Hammond, IN; his grand children Orlando, Bastiaan, Alishia, Brianna (Rafael), Tori, Haley, Elizabeth; his great-grandchildren Isabella, Alanna, Landon, Tobias; brother Larry (Lisa) Hoch of Port Saint Lucie, FL; sister Starla Hoch of Mexico; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also proceeded in death by his ex-wife Marge E. Ford, his grandson David Hoch Jr.

Rick proudly served his country in the United States Navy, on the USS Piedmont (AD-17) in 1969. Rick retired from Braun Corp in Winamac, IN. Had many beloved friends and neighbors in Winamac.

A private memorial will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 for family.