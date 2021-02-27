 Skip to main content
Richard Allen Lowe

Richard Allen Lowe

Richard Allen Lowe

Richard Allen Lowe

Sept. 5, 1955 — Feb. 26, 2021

DUNMOR, KY — Richard Allen Lowe, 65, of Dunmor, KY, died Friday, February 26, 2021, at 4:26 AM at his home. Mr. Lowe was born September 5, 1955, in Lake County, IN. He was a steel worker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Caroline Lowe.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah "Gwen" Barrentine Lowe; son, Brook (Kayla) Lowe; daughter, Michelle (Ryan) Austin; sisters: Sandy (Dave) Gibson, Pat Campbell, Linda Brown and Lucy (Jimmy) Perovich; and grandchildren: Ricky Beehn, Jacob Beehn, Ayden Estrada, Bracen Lowe, William Austin, Michael Austin, Elly Lowe, Bryce Bailey and Emma Bailey.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Tucker Funeral Home, Central City, KY, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.

