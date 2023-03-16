Oct. 2, 1955 - March 6, 2023

FARMERS BRANCH, TX - Richard Allen Orlich Jr. passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2023.

Richard was born to Richard Sr. and Sophie Orlich, on October 2, 1955. He was an energetic and loving soul who valued family and God over everything else. He graduated from Munster High and received his BS in Mgmt at Purdue University. This led to his long and dedicated career in telecommunication sales and marketing. He married the love of his life, Carol Sasenick in 1993 in Evergreen Colorado, and they raised their three children in Coppell, Texas.

Richard was as charismatic, kindhearted and loving as any man could be. He was known for his ability to light up any room he was in, as well as his effortless humor that could instantly brighten up everyone's day. His love could be seen through his acts of service for his family, friends and community. He used his creativity to help anyone he could using his artistry skills and his expert craftsmanship seen through his numerous home and community projects.

Rich was a man of many talents and loved to be active throughout his life. As a sports fanatic, he supported many teams including the Packers, Cowboys, Chiefs, Mavs, Stars and Rangers. He was also a master golfer and loved long walks on the beach or just to the neighborhood pool. He was always active in his communities. He was a school board volunteer and led countless school projects with the kids, Pinewood Derby, Y-guides and neighborhood shenanigans.

While Rich always brought the party and insanity with him, his heart and joy could be seen by everyone he knew. If anyone ever needed construction help, a golf buddy, someone to host a party, or just a ride to the airport; Rich was the man you would call. Everyone he came in contact with was treated with the same love and respect, with a side of quick-witted humor. His bright smile and warm energy were present in all his interactions, and his love will be carried on by all who had the pleasure to know him.

Richard is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Annie, Emily, and Drew (Caroline); his mother, Sophie of Bettendorf, IA; his siblings, Pat Orlich of Billings, MT, Nancy Orlich of Bettendorf, IA, Jim Orlich of Kewaskum, WI, Ken Orlich (Tricia) of Dallas, TX, Karen Mora (Al) of Munster, IN, and Janet Prieboy (Jeff) of St. John, IN; along with a large extended family and countless friends who will miss him greatly. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Orlich Sr., and his beloved dog, Dallas.

A celebration of life will be held at Irving Bible Church, 2435 Kinwest Pkwy, Irving, TX 75063, on Saturday, March 11th, at 2:00 p.m.