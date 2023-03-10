Oct. 2, 1955 - Mar. 6, 2023
FARMERS BRANCH, TX - Richard Allen Orlich Jr. passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2023. Richard was born to Richard Sr. and Sophie Orlich, on October 2, 1955. He was the kids, Pinewood Derby, Y-guides, and neighborhood shenanigans.
While Rich always brought the party and insanity with him, his heart and joy could be seen by everyone he knew. If anyone ever needed construction help, a golf buddy, someone to host a party, or just a ride to the airport; Rich was the man you would call. Everyone he came in contact with was treated with the same love and respect, with a side of quick-witted humor. His bright smile and warm energy were present in all his interactions, and his love will be carried on by all who had the pleasure to know him.
Richard is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Annie, Emily, and Drew (Caroline); his mother, Sophie of Bettendorf IA; his siblings, Pat Orlich of Billings MT, Nancy Orlich of Bettendorf IA, Jim Orlich of Kewaskum WI, Ken Orlich (Tricia) of Dallas TX, Karen Mora (Al) of Munster IN, and Janet Prieboy (Jeff) of St. John IN; along with a large extended family and countless friends who will miss him greatly. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Orlich Sr., and his beloved dog, Dallas.
A celebration of life will be held at Irving Bible Church, 2435 Kinwest Pkwy, Irving, TX 75063, on Saturday, March 11, at 2:00 p.m.