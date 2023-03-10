While Rich always brought the party and insanity with him, his heart and joy could be seen by everyone he knew. If anyone ever needed construction help, a golf buddy, someone to host a party, or just a ride to the airport; Rich was the man you would call. Everyone he came in contact with was treated with the same love and respect, with a side of quick-witted humor. His bright smile and warm energy were present in all his interactions, and his love will be carried on by all who had the pleasure to know him.