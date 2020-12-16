Richard Allen Ortega

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Richard Allen Ortega, affectionately known as "Coach," was born on October 1, 1962, and passed away in his home on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Richard was born and raised in East Chicago, attended Washington High School where he was a proud drummer in the school band under Mr. Lane. He graduated in 1980.

After high school, he married his high school sweetheart, Olga (Cantu) Papp. The marriage lasted 13 years and resulted in the birth of his only child, Christina, whom he referred to as his "Poquito De Oro."

Though his life feels brief, he did a lot of good in his life. He taught at Catholic schools including Harbor Catholic, Sacred Heart and St. Casimir. He loved teaching and thought of his students as his own children, many of whom he kept in contact with for years. He also taught Catechism and was a member of Las Guadalupanas at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

He was a generous person whose love of languages were gifts and acts of services. He would go above and beyond to help others. Because of this, he was loved and had many friends. His stories were especially focused on the fun times he had with his best friends: Barron, Jamie, Juan and Sam.