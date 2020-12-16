Richard Allen Ortega
EAST CHICAGO, IN — Richard Allen Ortega, affectionately known as "Coach," was born on October 1, 1962, and passed away in his home on Monday, December 7, 2020.
Richard was born and raised in East Chicago, attended Washington High School where he was a proud drummer in the school band under Mr. Lane. He graduated in 1980.
After high school, he married his high school sweetheart, Olga (Cantu) Papp. The marriage lasted 13 years and resulted in the birth of his only child, Christina, whom he referred to as his "Poquito De Oro."
Though his life feels brief, he did a lot of good in his life. He taught at Catholic schools including Harbor Catholic, Sacred Heart and St. Casimir. He loved teaching and thought of his students as his own children, many of whom he kept in contact with for years. He also taught Catechism and was a member of Las Guadalupanas at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
He was a generous person whose love of languages were gifts and acts of services. He would go above and beyond to help others. Because of this, he was loved and had many friends. His stories were especially focused on the fun times he had with his best friends: Barron, Jamie, Juan and Sam.
When he was not with friends or family, he continued to feed his passion for music by either listening to music and had still kept up his drumming skills. He also enjoyed watching football games, was a huge wrestling fan and enjoyed movies.
He is survived by his daughter, Christina (Dave) Phillips; father, Oliver R. Ortega; godparents, Eliseo "Vitamins" and Consuelo "Connie" Castaneda; siblings: Ronald (Annette) Ortega, Rudolph (Kathy) Ortega, Annette Ortega and Annjanette (Suzanne) Ortega; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Emily "Meli" Ortega; maternal grandparents, Rufino and Emilia Ortega; paternal grandparents, Blas and Matiana Ortega; and mother-in-law, Ofelia G. Cantu.
In lieu of flowers, and in the way of Rich's spirit, his daughter asks that you instead make a donation. Rich loved Christmas and loved giving; consider getting a Salvation Army angel to help make a child's holiday better. Or donate to the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, specifically the PHJC Volunteer Program. This program is overseen by Sister Connie Bach, who was not only his former boss at Harbor Catholic, but also a dear friend.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago, IN, with the Rev. Ivan Carrillo officiating. To share an online condolence, log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com
