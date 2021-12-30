HANNA, IN - Richard Allen Powers, of Hanna, Indiana, age 67, passed away on December 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Lou Powers and his brother, Paul Powers.

Rich was a devoted and loving husband to Janet (nee Stavitzke) Powers for 47 years and a caring father to Gary (Sarah) Powers and Sherri Watson grandfather to Cortney Watson, Max Powers and Mira Powers; also survived by numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He was a true craftsmen, a journeyman millwright with the Carpenters Union for 46 years. Rich enjoyed estimating and overseeing of projects as well as the comradery he shared with other craftsmen. He built the homes his family lived in. Rich was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed fishing. He always enjoyed car racing.

Rich was an easy going sole, kind in spirit who never allowed life to overwhelm him.

Rich's faith is in Jesus Christ and will be missed until we see him again in paradise.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. until time of funeral at 5:30 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Pastor Danny Cox officiating. Cremation will follow. www.burnsfuneral.com