GRIFFITH, IN - Richard Allen Terpstra, age 81, of Griffith, IN, born to William and Dora (Staal) passed away on February 22, 2022.

He is survived by Janet (Maatman) Terpstra, loving wife of 63 years and two sisters: Wilma Bultema and Doris (Ed) Van Drunen. Preceded in death by brothers: John, Anthony, Donald, Albert, William, and sisters: Sadie Kooistra and Bernice Biesboer. Also preceded in death by grandchildren: Emma Josephine Kreykes, Albert William Terpstra, and Henry Allen Jongsma. He was blessed dearly to be father of eight: Richard (Iris) Terpstra, Russell (Barb) Terpstra, Rochelle (Ken) Kreykes, Rebecca (Ken) Jongsma, Rae Huizenga, Ryan (Nikki) Terpstra, Rhonda (Oscar) Ochoa, Robert (Melissa) Terpstra; grandchildren: Richard (Melissa) Terpstra, III, Aaron (Tracy) Terpstra, Joel (Lisa) Terpstra, Jacoba (Dan) Bouma, Lance (Sarah) Terpstra, Andrew (fiancee Shelby Duimstra), Cassy (Phil) Eenigenberg, Mandy Terpstra, Leah (Kolten) Hellickson, Anthony Terpstra, Kendra (Bob) Overbeck, Rhea (Bruce) Van Baren, Noelle (Max) Groen, Lydia (Max) Schoen, Gabrielle Kreykes. Estelle Jongsma, Dora (Tanner) DuComb, Adeline Jongsma, Edith (Jake) Maxwell, Nolan Jongsma, Stanton (Trina) Huizenga, Reuben (Maddie) Huizenga, Carmen (Adam) Bogie, Vanesa Huizenga, Devin (Arika) Terpstra, Victoria Terpstra, Alexandra Terpstra, Madelyn Terpstra, Carter Courtright, Brooks Courtright, Robert, Eli and Arden Terpstra, Issy Zuniga and Clara Zuniga. Great-grandfather of 37; uncle to many nieces and nephews, and so blessed with many life-long friends.

Richard spent his entire life in Griffith. He attended Highland Christian School and Illiana Christian Highschool, where he met his loving wife. Following high school he entered the family business Terpstra's Feed Store, under the ownership with his brother Don, Terpstra's Lawn and Garden became Terpstra's Sales and Service. In 1976 he started Terpstra's Blue Water Marine which he operated with the help of his sons. Richard loved to talk with people. A favorite aspect of being a business owner was getting to know his employees and customers. It was important to Richard to share the gospel with those he met and used each opportunity given to him.

Rich was always active in his church. He served as an elder, a Cadet counselor, leader in Men's Society and taught Catechism. He was a firm believer in Christian education and served on school boards and committees. Richard was very pro-life and believed all life is sacred and a gift from God. He was active in and supported the Right to Life organization. Richard went on several mission trips to Nicaragua. Honduras and Belize. Rich loved to be outdoors in God's creation. Hunting, fishing, gardening, boating and spending time on his hobby farm in Lake Village. This gave him opportunity to relax and build relationships with his children, grandchildren and friends. As a grandpa, he loved to cheer on his grandkids at their sporting events and concerts.

Richard loved to learn and was an avid reader about many different topics, especially his Bible and theology books. His sons have said "losing him will be like losing the original Google".

Visitation will be on Friday, February 25, 2022 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) in Highland, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Community United Reformed Church 8405 Alexander St, in Schererville, IN with the funeral immediately following. A luncheon will follow. Family burial will be on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Memorials may be given to the Christian School of your choice.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com