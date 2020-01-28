HOMEWOOD, IL - Richard Alvin Knutson, age 78, died January 25, 2020. Richard was born in Chicago Heights, IL to Gunnar and Ruth (nee Anderson). Richard excelled in academics earning an Illinois State Scholarship. After graduating from Bloom High School he earned a degree in Pharmacy from the University of Illinois. In 1964, he married MaryJo Pratico and together they raised three children in Calumet City, IL. Richard worked as a pharmacist his whole life and for a short time owned his own pharmacy in Chicago. He lost the first love of his life in 1998, when MaryJo passed away after a brief illness. Richard was fortunate to find love again when he married Rosemarie Barbieri in 2002. Together they lived in Chicago in the Armor Square neighborhood. After Richard's retirement in 2009, he and Rosemarie traveled frequently, enjoying the sites in Italy, Norway, Alaska, Central America, the Caribbean, Jordan and his favorite - Israel. Rosemarie passed away in 2016, and Richard moved to Homewood, IL to be near his daughter and son in the south suburbs. Richard enjoyed walking his beloved dog Mitzy around the streets of Homewood and the Izaak Walton Preserve. He enjoyed coin and stamp collecting, poetry, history, and treasure hunting with his metal detector. Richard was a kind, gentle, curious and compassionate man. He said he was never bored a day in his life.