Richard Alvin Spradley

He is survived by the love of his life, Judith Chenoweth Spradley whom he was married to for 59 years and his beloved children Melinda Galante (Jennifer), Lori Carpenter (Brian), Ruby Thomas (Tony), grandchildren Logan (Bonnie), Quentin, Rachel and Kyle and great-grandchildren Trevor and Ellianna. He graduated from Edison High school in Gary and then Ball State University. He was a schoolteacher for 41 years in the city of Gary and at the Gary Career Center. He was a wonderful man and will be missed by many.