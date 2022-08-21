 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOWELL, IN - Richard Andriese, 74, of Lowell, IN, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Randy (Dawn) Andriese, Ryan (Jana) Andriese, Rachel (Steve) Frederick; grandchildren, Tyler, Joshua, Joseph, Owen, Alyssa, Kaiden, MaKenna, Gavin, Cole; Preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary Andriese; sisters, Mary and Norma. Richard was an active member of Lowell Church of Christ. He volunteered at Lowell Healthcare and Cedar Creek Health Campus for many years. He retired from Ford Motor Co. and enjoyed his grandchildren, history memorabilia and automobiles.

Cremation preceding Visitation, Saturday, September 10th from 11:00-11:30 AM, Memorial Service following at 11:30 AM with Pastor Chuck Hochmuth officiating.

SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com

