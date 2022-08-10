Aug. 13, 1934 - Aug. 6, 2022

NEW CHICAGO - Richard Baron, age 87, of New Chicago passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born on August 13, 1934 in Chicago, IL to the late John and Bessie Baron. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division. On April 24, 1965 he married Arlene Czekaj in New Chicago. He retired from US Steel where he worked in production planning. Rich was a dedicated member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. He loved to fish and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He will be sorely missed by his grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionately knew him as "Yaya".

He is survived by his children, Paulette (Daniel) Hill of Hobart, Jackie (Gerry Miser) Mote of Knox, Jodie (Joel) Mackall of De Motte and Richard M. Baron, Jr. of Hobart; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bessie Baron; his beloved wife, Arlene Baron; sisters: Elizabeth and Lillian; brothers: John and Edward Baron.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hobart Humane Society, PO Box 108 Hobart, IN 46342.

Visitation for Rich will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption BVM Catholic Church with prayers starting at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.