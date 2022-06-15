Richard "Bird" Matis

WHITING - Richard "Bird" Matis, 74 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the early morning of Sunday, June 12, 2022, surrounded by his most cherished family at his residence. He is survived by his beloved wife and life companion of 51 years, Mary Anne (nee Cengel); loving dad of John (Colleen) Stedman; adoring grandpa of Michael, Joshua and Lucy; dearest brother of Nancy (late Greg) Tkach and the late Arlene (late Ted) Blahunka; dear brother-in-law of George (Catherine) Cengel, Joanne (Michael) Krueger and the late Lorraine (late Tony) Gaik; proud uncle to many nieces and nephews; devoted friends, George "Butch" Curosh, Bernie Grisiola; and the Hammond Fire Dept., Robertsdale Station; with special thanks to the Hospice of the Calumet Region for the compassion shown to Richard.

Funeral services will be on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235 119th Street, Whiting. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at the St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.P.P.S officiating. Interment St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation is at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Due to the current health situation, face masks are encouraged at the funeral home and church. Social distancing is expected). Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Rich Matis was born on May 18, 1948, to Peter and Helen (Balon) Matis. He was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1966. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81 and the American Slovak Club. A US Army Veteran of the Viet Nam Conflict, Rich participated in the Battle of Hamburger Hill and had been disabled from exposure to Agent Orange. Rich enjoyed coaching basketball at St. John School and Bishop Noll Institute and Little League Baseball. He loved fishing, playing golf, was an avid Chicago White Sox and Bears fan and was a retired security supervisor at the Majestic Star Casino with a service of 21 years. A devoted husband, dad and grandpa, Rich will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Restoration fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.