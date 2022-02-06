 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard C. Cavanaugh

  • 0

HAMMOND, IN - Richard C. Cavanaugh, age 80, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Janet M. Cavanaugh; daughter, Jennifer (Edward) Salka; grandchildren: Tiffani (Greg Kowalski) Johnson, Zachary Johnson, and Bradley Salka (fiance Sarah Jacoby); great-grandchildren: Corban, Daniel, and David; sister Maureen (Dick) Woodward; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and several other beloved relatives. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Thelma Cavanaugh; son Eric Cavanaugh; and grandson Andrew.

Richard was a 1959 graduate of George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond. He was an MP in the Unites States Army. Richard worked at Inland Steel and was an avid bowler. He was also a collector of baseball cards and loved his cats. Richard will be remembered as a sweet, gentle, loving, and kind man.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 PM with Rev. Charles W. Niblick officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts