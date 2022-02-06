HAMMOND, IN - Richard C. Cavanaugh, age 80, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Janet M. Cavanaugh; daughter, Jennifer (Edward) Salka; grandchildren: Tiffani (Greg Kowalski) Johnson, Zachary Johnson, and Bradley Salka (fiance Sarah Jacoby); great-grandchildren: Corban, Daniel, and David; sister Maureen (Dick) Woodward; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and several other beloved relatives. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Thelma Cavanaugh; son Eric Cavanaugh; and grandson Andrew.

Richard was a 1959 graduate of George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond. He was an MP in the Unites States Army. Richard worked at Inland Steel and was an avid bowler. He was also a collector of baseball cards and loved his cats. Richard will be remembered as a sweet, gentle, loving, and kind man.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 PM with Rev. Charles W. Niblick officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com