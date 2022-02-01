GRIFFITH, IN - Richard C. "Dick" Welch age 88 of Griffith, passed away on Wednesday January 26, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Shirley; children: Cynthia Welch and Heather McCarthy; grandchildren: Patrick (Shakyla) McCarthy and Darvy; great grandson Memphis O'Shea McCarthy; sisters: Rita Mount, Dorothy (Leonard) Fiegle, and Janet (late Danny) Boltz. He is also survived by his numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Catherine Welch; brothers: Bill, Jack, Ed, Leo, and Tom and by his grandson O'Shea Patrick McCarthy.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday February 2, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad Street in Griffith, Indiana with Fr. Theodore Mens celebrating. Inurnment will be at Abraham National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday February 2, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith.

Dick was an Army Veteran, and he was retired Mailman for the Griffith Post Office for many years. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith, the American Legion Post 66, and the Griffith Historical Society for many years.

