DYER, IN - Richard C. Dudek, Sr., age 81, of Dyer, passed away Friday, July 20, 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Dale) Leibrand; son Richard Dudek Jr.; grandchildren: Josie (Daniel Diehl) Leibrand, Jesse Thompson, Lacye (Cory) Knudsen, and Channing (Stacy) Leibrand; great grandsons: Bentley, Emmett, and Charlie; sister, Patricia Albin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne; brother, Robert and parents Olga and Carl.
Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN- MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St in Dyer on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 2:00- 8:00 p.m.
Dick was a Veteran of the US Army and was a retired machinist at LTV Steel. He was an avid collector and loved to read. He was a great father and grandfather and a good friend. Donations in his name to the Alzheimer's Association or Harbor Light Hospice would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com