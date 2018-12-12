VALPARAISO, IN - Richard C. Land, 93, of Valparaiso, formerly of Union Mills, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018. He was born February 8, 1925, in LaPorte to Frank and Millie Land, Sr., attended Clinton Township High School and served proudly with the U.S. Army from 1944-46 as part of the occupation of Japan. Richard returned to Indiana and went into farming with his dad. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ where he had served as an elder, served as an ASCS county committeeman for ten years and had formerly been a member of Westville Masonic Lodge #192, Orak Shrine, and Scottish Rite.
Richard enjoyed taking his family on vacations as well as watching his grandson play sports. When he wasn't busy farming, he also enjoyed using his welding skills to build useful household devices for his family.
On September 9, 1950, he married Eileen Grieger who survives along with their daughters, Kimberly Land and Kristi (John) Richards, grandson, Mark Richards, all of Union Mills, brother, Frank Land of Valparaiso and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. His family and friends will greatly miss him.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at church. A life celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Salem United Church of Christ, 302 S. Main St., Wanatah, Rev. Victoria Ubben officiating with burial following at Salem Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice or Salem U.C.C.