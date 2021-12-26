Nov. 5, 1946 - Dec. 17, 2021
ST. JOHN, IN - Richard C. Mills Jr., age 75, of St. John, IN passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 due to continued complications from a heart attack he suffered in September. Richard was born November 5, 1946 to the late Richard C. and Lorraine (Miller) Mills, Sr. in Hammond, IN.
Richard began his life in Hammond Indiana, later moved to Dyer, and graduated from Dyer Central, class of '66, where he met his wife of 54 years, Marjorie Koepl. They were married April 1st (no foolin') 1967.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1970, from Guam to Norfolk Virginia, and aboard the USS Guadalcanal.
Continuing in the tradition of his father and grandfather, Richard owned and operated Mills Electric, in Hammond Indiana, where employees would become family. The business continues with his son Richard III.
Richard enjoyed many things in life. He was an avid motorcyclist and car enthusiast and found great joy in finding, buying, and showing classic cars. He was most fond of his pristine '66 Corvette, his frighteningly fast '78 Trans Am, and his Harley Davidson Fat Boy.
Richard loved and adored his children, his grandchildren, and the many who affectionately knew him as "Pa Mills".
In the past few years, Richard enjoyed relaxing at his lakeside cottage in Monon, Indiana.
He had an infectious smile and was a friend to all who knew him.
He lived a full life, which ended as it started, doing it his way.
Richard leaves behind his loving wife, Marjorie Mills; children: Richard C. (Joanna) Mills III, Robb C. (Kellee) Mills; three grandchildren: Kayla Mills, Brianna Mills and her fiance, Jake, Mitchell Mills; two sisters: Janet (Steve) Fudge, Joanne (John) Koepl; brothers and sisters-in-law: Marilyn (Jim) Thiel, Tom (Marcy) Cooper, Ron (Cathy) Koepl, Ron (Rose) Jones, Tom (Tiffany) Koepl; and Michael's wife, Patricia Koepl, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard C. and Lorraine Mills; sister, Judy Mills; granddaughter, Brittany Mills, and brother-in-law, Michael Koepl.
A public visitation for Richard will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307, followed by a funeral service with Military Honors beginning at 7:00 PM. Deacon Jim McFarland will be officiating.
To honor a generous man, in lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice, or give to someone in need.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Mills family.