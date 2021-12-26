Nov. 5, 1946 - Dec. 17, 2021

ST. JOHN, IN - Richard C. Mills Jr., age 75, of St. John, IN passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 due to continued complications from a heart attack he suffered in September. Richard was born November 5, 1946 to the late Richard C. and Lorraine (Miller) Mills, Sr. in Hammond, IN.

Richard began his life in Hammond Indiana, later moved to Dyer, and graduated from Dyer Central, class of '66, where he met his wife of 54 years, Marjorie Koepl. They were married April 1st (no foolin') 1967.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1970, from Guam to Norfolk Virginia, and aboard the USS Guadalcanal.

Continuing in the tradition of his father and grandfather, Richard owned and operated Mills Electric, in Hammond Indiana, where employees would become family. The business continues with his son Richard III.

Richard enjoyed many things in life. He was an avid motorcyclist and car enthusiast and found great joy in finding, buying, and showing classic cars. He was most fond of his pristine '66 Corvette, his frighteningly fast '78 Trans Am, and his Harley Davidson Fat Boy.