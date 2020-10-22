CEDAR LAKE - Richard C. Prodoehl, 79, of Cedar Lake, IN; formerly of Coaling, Alabama and the East Side passed peacefully at home on October 21, 2020. A graduate of the University of Illinois, Rich was retired from Inland Steel and Tuscaloosa Steel. He enjoyed hunting, shooting and was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandpa and great-grandpa.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Rita (nee Harkenrider); children: Richard M., Robert (Christine), and Catherine; grandchildren: Kristi (Jacob) Kabella, Taylor (Marc) Gjeldum, Ryan, Brandon and Peyton; great-grandchildren: Emmett, Eli, Adaline and Oliver; and sister Kathleen. Preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Philomena (nee Sandonato) and in-laws Raymond and Catherine (nee Price) Harkenrider.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at ELMWOOD CHAPEL - Cedar Lake, 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd Ave. across from Cedar Lake Library at Lincoln Plaza Way) on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at the Elmwood Chapel-Cedar Lake to Holy Name Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Interment Memory Lane Cemetery. For more information, please call Elmwood Funeral Chapel at 219-374-9300 www.elmwoodchapel.com