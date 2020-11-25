Richard C. Simaga

ST. JOHN, IN — Richard C. Simaga, 71, of St. John, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Rich was born in Whiting, IN, on April 28, 1949, to the late Charles and Margaret (Vrlik) Simaga.

Rich was a graduate of Bishop Noll Class of 1967. He was also a graduate of St. Joseph College and received his MBA from Notre Dame University. Rich was a banker in Northwest Indiana for more than 50 years.

He loved to travel, especially cruising with his wife, Char, and brother, Mark, and sister-in-law, Pat. He loved the islands and the food. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears, White Sox and Blackhawks. Rich was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union 170.

Rich is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte (nee Sukach) Simaga; his daughter, Cara (Sam Upthegrove) Simaga; son, Adam (Natalie) Simaga; granddaughters, Abbi and Avery; and son, Eric (Pam) Simaga; grandson, Charles; and granddaughter, Elizabeth. His children and grandchildren were his life. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Mark (Pat) Simaga. Also, his two little fur babies, Chrissy, and Lulu. He is also survived by cousins and very dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Rich will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Friends and relatives are invited to visit with Rich's family from 2:00-4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point IN. Masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services at 5:00 p.m. will be completely private. www.burnsfuneral.com