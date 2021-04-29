LAKE STATION - Richard Carl Lange, age 70, of Lake Station passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at home surrounded by family. He was born on September 19, 1950 in Gary, Indiana to the late Robert and Dorothy Lange. He was a 1968 graduate of Gary Edison High School. Rich retired from Inland/ Arcelor Mittal where he worked for 34 1/2 years as a Millwright. He attended Family Bible Church in Portage. Rich was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #502 in South Haven. He loved to golf, lunch with his friends, woodworking, riding his motorcycle, and watching his family play sports.

He is survived by his daughter, Melodee A. Lange; caregiver and dear friend, Karen Lange; sister-in-law, Linda Lange; nephew, Robert W. (Jill) Lange III; nieces, Dawn (Joe) Frain, Cheryl (Wallace) Scherer; three great nephews; five great nieces; seven great great nephews; and four great great nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Lange; and one brother, Robert W. Lange Jr.

Memorial contributions in Rich's name may be made to VNA Hospice Foundation, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383.

A funeral service for Rich will take place Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage with Rev. David McGrath officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com