CROWN POINT, IN - Richard Carl Tess, age 89, of Crown Point, previously Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was an Air Force veteran, he served in Alaska during the Korean War. He worked as a locomotive engineer and heavy equipment operator at Commonwealth Edison. He was a dedicated family man who enjoyed gardening, raising pigeons, stained glass, and the fine art of fixing and constructing anything and everything.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years Janice, and beloved daughters Jennifer (Phillip) Hibbard, Marlo (Matthew) Berg, adored grandchildren Patrick, Emily, Abraham, and Elia, brother Robert (late June.) He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Tess, parents Joseph and Martha Tess, and brother Milton (Betty) Tess. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com

