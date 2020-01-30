CROWN POINT, IN - Richard Carl Tess, age 89, of Crown Point, previously Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was an Air Force veteran, he served in Alaska during the Korean War. He worked as a locomotive engineer and heavy equipment operator at Commonwealth Edison. He was a dedicated family man who enjoyed gardening, raising pigeons, stained glass, and the fine art of fixing and constructing anything and everything.