Richard Charles Brennan "Pops"
Feb. 21, 1927 — Nov. 15, 2021
HAMMOND, IN — Richard Charles "Pops" Brennan, passed away peacefully at his home in Hessville on Monday, November 15 2021 at the age of 94.
He is survived by his three sons: Kevin (Denise) Brennan of Merrillville, Kerry (Susan) Brennan of Riggins, Idaho and Glenn Brennan of Munster; five grandchildren: Heidi Brennan, Amanda Brennan, Elizabeth Brennan, Tara (Lee) Maniatis and Richard (Ashley) Brennan and seven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his former wife, Shirley Scanlon; parents: Glenn and Drusilla Brennan and long-time companion, Betty Knapik.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date.
"Pops" was a lifetime resident of Hessville. He spent his childhood years on Cleveland Street in Hessville and was one of the neighborhood kids in the classic movie: A Christmas Story. He was a graduate of Hammond High, Class of 1945. He then enlisted into the Navy where his active duty was served in Cleveland where he was a student at John Carroll University for 2 years. After completing his education at the University of Michigan where he received a degree in engineering, he returned back home to Hammond where he worked for Hammond Valve Corporation for 38 years until his retirement. Pops was a gifted athlete, he excelled most in baseball where he played in the Industrial league for the Hammond Moose, General American, The Bud Company and Club Vail until he was well into his 30's.
He was most well known in the area for coaching and managing local kids in the Hessville Little League and Babe Ruth Leagues. His dedication to teaching the kids the game of baseball is well remembered by all of us who were fortunate enough to play for him. Pops was a devoted Cubs fan and lived long enough to see his beloved Cubs win the World Championship in 2016. It was one of the great highlights of his life. He will live on forever in our hearts. Dad, may you now rest in peace. A special thanks to his caregivers from Visiting Angels, Karen Rambatt and Jeannie Seger you were great.
