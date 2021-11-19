Richard Charles "Pops" Brennan

"Pops" was a lifetime resident of Hessville. He spent his childhood years on Cleveland Street in Hessville and was one of the neighborhood kids in the classic movie: A Christmas Story. He was a graduate of Hammond High, Class of 1945. He then enlisted into the Navy where his active duty was served in Cleveland where he was a student at John Carroll University for 2 years. After completing his education at the University of Michigan where he received a degree in engineering, he returned back home to Hammond where he worked for Hammond Valve Corporation for 38 years until his retirement. Pops was a gifted athlete, he excelled most in baseball where he played in the Industrial league for the Hammond Moose, General American, The Bud Company and Club Vail until he was well into his 30's.