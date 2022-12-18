SCHERERVLLE, IN - Richard Charles Rondelli, 79 of Schererville, IN passed away on Sunday December 11, 2022. He is survived by his daughters, Denise, and Christine. Richard enjoyed 30 plus years of love with Karen Rondelli and was married to her for 22 years, who preceded him in death. He also had 4 step-sons, Bryon, Mark, Todd, and Arnold Sobczak; Collectively he had 7 step grandchildren.
Richard was a graduate of High School. He was a decorated Air Force veteran. Richard enjoyed music, golf, bowling, the shooting range and playing pool. God Bless his Soul.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 pm at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Committal service will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area and Humane Indiana.