SCHERERVLLE, IN - Richard Charles Rondelli, 79 of Schererville, IN passed away on Sunday December 11, 2022. He is survived by his daughters, Denise, and Christine. Richard enjoyed 30 plus years of love with Karen Rondelli and was married to her for 22 years, who preceded him in death. He also had 4 step-sons, Bryon, Mark, Todd, and Arnold Sobczak; Collectively he had 7 step grandchildren.