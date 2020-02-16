VALPARAISO, IN - Richard Cunningham, 70, died on February 11, 2020 peacefully in Valparaiso Indiana. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Rich was born on January 27, 1950 to John and Dorothy Cunningham in South bend, Indiana. Rich attended Ball State University then received his bachelors in business from Indian University Northwest.

Rich was a devoted Catholic. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of Christ Renews.

Our father was a simple, dedicated, loving man. He had a huge heart and he cherished his family and faith above all else. Rich always looked at life as if his "glass was half full". He was truly thankful for all of the blessings that he had in life.

Our father always wanted to make the world a better place, and so he did. When looking through some of his personal belongings when he passed we came across a card in his wallet. This card had a quote from the late Martin Luther King Jr. "I have a dream that one day men will rise up and come to see that they are made to live together as brothers".

Rich is survived by his brothers and sisters; Karen Walto, William Cunningham, Patricia Osborne, Maryanne Whitman, Kathy Cunningham, Kevin Cunningham and their spouses and children. He is also survived by his daughters; Nedine Cunningham and Christina Matoski along with his two granddaughters that he cherished the most; Bronwyn and Addison Matoski.