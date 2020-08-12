HAMMOND, IN - Richard "Curtis" LeNeave 84 from Hammond, IN born July 11, 1936 passed away August 9, 2020 from a long courageous battle with Alzheimers. Curtis is survived by his loving wife, Sue Jenkins LeNeave for 54 years. He is also survived by two sons, two daughters, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Son, Richard Curtis LeNeave Jr. wife Denise; children Adam Richard "papa's little buddy" and Amelia Louise "Lucy" LeNeave all of Indiana. Son, Michael Jenkins LeNeave wife Lynn; children Michael Dylan and Cody James LeNeave all of Indiana. Daughter, Donna Louise Sammons husband Greg; children Beth Ussery, grandchild Autumn Ussery; Shelby Lalani husband Travis, grandchild Liam Thomas Lalani all of South Carolina. Daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Sparks husband Alan; daughter Elizabeth Ann Sparks all of North Carolina. He is survived by multiple nieces and nephews. Curtis is also survived by sister-in-laws Becky Griffin (Warren) and nieces; Evelyn Gilliam (Hersel) and nephews. Bestfriend, brother at heart and co-worker, Doug Shaw, who even in retirement visits from out of town even on his birthday.