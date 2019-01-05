HAMMOND, IN - Richard D. Harvey, Sr., age 80, of Hammond, passed away on December 30, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife: Judith Ann Harvey; children: Cheryl Harvey, Gerri (Ron) Mroz, Rick (Candace) Harvey, Elizabeth (John) All, Ann Rovai, and Craig Schupanitz; 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; and sister Patti (Bob) Gilless. He was preceded in death by his mother: Christine Arney (Nee Earl). Richard loved camping, watching the Cubs and the Bears, golfing, and having a good time. He warmed many bar stools.
Visitation with the family will be on Sunday January 6, 2019 at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org) in his loving memory. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.