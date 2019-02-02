GRIFFITH, IN - Richard D. LaBuda age 72, of Griffith, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Richard is survived by loving daughter, Cyrena (Ned) Galic; granddaughter, Isabella; brother, Kenneth (Marie) LaBuda; sister, Gail (Larry) Benish; and dearest friend, Susie Peterson.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday at 11:00 AM with Rev. Theodore Mens officiating.
Richard was a 1965 Graduate of Griffith High School. He was an Army Veteran. Richard was a member and former Governor of Moose Lodge #1258. He was also a Moose Legion Ambassador North Region of the State of Indiana and Past President. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com