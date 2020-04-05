× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Richard D. Leser, age 88, of Hammond, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He is survived by two sons, Patrick (Patti) Leser, and Christopher (Marie) Leser; six grandchildren, Brian Jr. (Maria) Leser, Danny, Matthew, Nicole, Nuzi, and Jonah; two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Joseph; one brother, Robert (Tuyette) Leser. Preceded in death by his son, Brian Leser Sr.

A private cremation service was held, with a Memorial Gathering to be announced and published at a later date.

Mr. Leser was a Hammond resident for the past 70 years. He was a retired Iron Worker with Local 395. Richard was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed Jazz music, collected records, and going to garage sales.

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN, 219-931-2800.