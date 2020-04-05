Richard D. Leser

HAMMOND, IN - Richard D. Leser, age 88, of Hammond, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He is survived by two sons, Patrick (Patti) Leser, and Christopher (Marie) Leser; six grandchildren, Brian Jr. (Maria) Leser, Danny, Matthew, Nicole, Nuzi, and Jonah; two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Joseph; one brother, Robert (Tuyette) Leser. Preceded in death by his son, Brian Leser Sr.

A private cremation service was held, with a Memorial Gathering to be announced and published at a later date.

Mr. Leser was a Hammond resident for the past 70 years. He was a retired Iron Worker with Local 395. Richard was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed Jazz music, collected records, and going to garage sales.

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN, 219-931-2800.

