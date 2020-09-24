Richard D. Nelson passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. He will be deeply missed by friends, neighbors and family. He thoroughly enjoyed the company of others and always had a bright outlook. As the owner of Thompson-Nelson Kitchen Designers in Highland, Richard brightened the homes of many families beyond Lake County and across Chicagoland with his talent for designing culinary workspaces. He was a member of the Ridge United Methodist Church in Munster and relished singing in the choir. He was known throughout Munster for his green thumb and achieved the pinnacle of success when he was showcased on the 2017 Munster Garden Walk. What he really savored were the many dinners he and Karen enjoyed at Teibel's, Theo's, Giovanni's and particularly their 25th anniversary with family and friends at Glenwood Oaks.

Born in East Chicago, Indiana on June 24th, 1939, he graduated from Hammond High School in 1957, and proceeded through the University of Kansas where he earned a B.S. Degree in Architecture and he honorably served in the US Army Reserves until 1968. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Beatrice Nelson; and his beloved wife of 34 years, Karen (Stansell) Nelson, whom he so lovingly and selflessly cherished in the face of a 27 year valiant battle against multiple sclerosis. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Donald of Munster, Dale of Grand Rapids, Michigan and his dear sister, Carolyn and her husband William Lichtsinn of Scottsdale, Arizona; and his dear companions Eloise and the forever faithful Diesel. He is survived by three nieces, eight nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews as well as many devoted, nurses, caregivers, friends and neighbors of long-standing. Dick has left us with many treasured memories.