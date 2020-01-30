WHITING, IN - Richard D. Steele, age 50, of Whiting, passed peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Loving father of Amber R. Steele. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Marion Steele. Richard was a member of UAW Local 551. He enjoyed traveling, Star Wars, HEAVY METAL, long rides on his motorcycle, always working on projects and doing research on the latest technology. Richard supported and loved his family and treated his friends as family. He was loved by many and will be missed by more.