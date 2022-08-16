July 4, 1932 - Aug. 13, 2022

VALPARAISO - Richard D. Stombaugh 90, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born July 4, 1932 (something he was always proud of) in Oak Glen, Illinois to George and Ida Mae (Worthington) Stombaugh. On September 4, 1954 he married Joan D. Hartig who survives. Richard is also survived by his daughter Christine (Len) Guzek, daughter-in-law Julie Stombaugh, his grandson Daniel and sister Shirley Costello of LaPorte. He was preceded in death by his two sons Brian and Bruce.

Richard was a retired assistant fire chief serving the community for 20 years and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. He did custodial work for St. Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso and at Valparaiso High School including taking care of the athletic fields and sports complex there. After retiring he loved camping, boating and fishing.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 19th at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St. with visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of services. Rev. Roque Meraz will officiate. Private burial will be in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Valparaiso High School Athletic Fund.