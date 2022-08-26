Richard D. Vanderlin

Dec. 23, 1943 - Aug. 22, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Richard D. Vanderlin, age 78, of Valparaiso, IN passed away Monday August 22, 2022, at Franciscan Health Michigan City, IN with family by his side.

Rich was to Ralph and Margaretta (McGann) Vanderlin on December 23, 1943, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania. When he was twelve years old, he moved with the family to Lake Station, IN where he made many friends while he finished high school at Edison in 1961. Rich served with the US Army in Okinawa from 1965 through 1967.

On February 23, 1974, he was united in marriage at St. Francis Xavier Church with Marlene Cheek, who survives. Rich (also known as Dick and Moe) and Marlene made their home in Lake Station before relocating to the Chesterton/Valparaiso area and enjoyed the winter months in Clearwater, FL.

Rich is survived by Marlene and three wonderful children, Tim Vanderlin, Nathan (Kate Medved) Vanderlin and Ruth (Joe) Eberts. Also surviving are grandchildren, Chloe, Kya, River and Forest Vanderlin and Trevor Eberts. His siblings, James (Eleanor) Vanderlin of Lake Station; Mary (Cis) Vanderlin (late John) Ewen and Sally Vanderlin (Dennis) Wilkins of Portage also survive along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Rich was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish. Always ready to lend a helping hand, he was a member of the Knights on Columbus and Lions Club of Lake Station and later Lions Club of South Haven.

In his younger years, Rich coached and managed Little League Baseball and Biddy Basketball. He was a member of the coaching staff for the 1972 East Gary Edison Championship football team. His quick wit was always entertaining and lightened up some tense moments. Rich was a very genuine and caring person. He will be lovingly missed.

A funeral mass for Rich will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, IN at 10:00 a.m., beginning with prayers at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Avenue, Portage, IN at 9:15 a.m. Visitation will be held, Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, with a Lions Club service at 4:00 p.m. and the Knights of Columbus service at 6:00 p.m.

For more information call, 219-762-3013.