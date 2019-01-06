PORTAGE, IN - Richard David 'Rick' 'Coach Rock' Huston, age 61, of Portage, IN, passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1957 in Messina, NY to Richard and Nancy (Ruble) Huston. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Janice Huston of Portage; sons: Jake (Ashley) Huston of Valparaiso and Zach (Jessica) Huston of Portage; grandchildren: Camden, Jackson, Cassius and Penelope; mother, Diana Huston; sisters: Carla (Wally) Budzielek of Portage, Cindy Huston of Chesterton, Debbie Huston of Michigan City and Karen (Sean) Flint of Ravensdale, WA; sister in law and brother in law, Beth and Keith Jenkins; mother in law, Maxine Russell; best friend, Donnie Przybysz and many loving family, friends and coworkers. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rick retired from BP Whiting Refinery after 32 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lake Station. Rick was a coach for many years for Portage Little League, Portage Youth Basketball and Pop Warner. Coaching was something he dearly loved. He loved his family very much and was a wonderful husband, dad and grandpa.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor David Nykamp officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, http://nationalpcf.org/donate/ . Online condolences to the family may be made at