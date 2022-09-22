 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Dean Lockwood

Feb. 17, 1945 - Sep. 19, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Richard Dean Lockwood, age 77, of Portage, IN passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was born on February 17, 1945 in Gary, IN to Earl and Mary (Farr) Lockwood.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marcella (McDaniel) Lockwood; two daughters: Sirena (Kevin) Kociara, Melissa Rivera; sister, Carol (Michael) Gilmore; six grandsons: Chase (Samantha) Jones, Bryce Jones, Drew Jones, Keegen Lockwood, Kevin Lockwood, Jr., Brett Monroe; granddaughter, Kendra Lockwood; and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two Sons: Kevin Lockwood and Daniel Lockwood.

Richard was a United States Navy Veteran and retired from ArcelorMittal following 44 years of service. He loved genealogy, golf, fishing and spending time with his family, especially the grandkids. Richard was a wonderful father, husband and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

Private family services for Richard will be held at a later date. Arrangements made with EDMONDS AND EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage, IN. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com

