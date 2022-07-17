Feb. 5, 1951 - July 1, 2022

PHOENIX, AZ - Richard Dennis Rone, 71, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 surrounded by his family. Richard was born February 5, 1951 in Hammond, IN, to John Holland and Dorothy Lucille Rone, both of whom preceded him in death.

Richard is survived by his wife, Catherine Ann; and sons: Michael (LouAnn) of Chesterton, IN and John (Season) of Dallas, OR, and daughter, Rachel (Jeromelee) Meyer of Phoenix, AZ; as well as numerous grandchildren. Richard was a 1969 graduate of Highland High School.

Richard was a U.S. Air Force veteran who married Catherine on March 30, 1973 after meeting the U.S. Army switchboard operator while making a call from overseas. In what would be the first test of his career in sales, Richard was able to convince Catherine to take a chance on him sight unseen. That would be the beginning of a life together that would see 49 years of marriage and three children.

Richard was a man of faith and would discuss his zeal for the Lord with anyone and everyone. Richard's other passions were his wife, kids, and grandchildren. He was also an avid fan of all Chicago sports teams and Notre Dame Football.

No formal services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, AZ.