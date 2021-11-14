VALPARAISO, IN - Richard Dennis Stackert, 75, of Valparaiso passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021. He was born on March 9, 1946 in Gary, IN, to Thomas and Camille (Smith) Stackert. He graduated from Andrean High School in 1964 and, after two years at the Citadel in South Carolina, completed his B.S. in Chemistry at Indiana University in 1968. At the Indiana University School of Dentistry he pursued a D.D.S. degree, which he received in 1972. Richard was uncommonly devoted to his family, his friends, and his faith: generosity and kindness were his way, as was an occasional quirkiness. He cherished time with his parents and siblings, and he delighted in annual vacations with family and friends, especially to Lake Barkley in Kentucky and to Florida. Richard was a lover of sports, from the football and basketball he played as a student to the running and golf he enjoyed until the very end of his life. He also took great pride in his work as a dentist. He cared deeply for his patients and was honored to be part of their lives. He especially treasured working alongside his daughter, Jill, at his office.