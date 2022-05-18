 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard "Dick" Blastick

Richard "Dick" Blastick

June 22, 1929 - Jan. 10, 2022.

VALPARAISO, IN - Richard Blastick, 92, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022, in Athens, AL. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Blastick.

A celebration of life will be held on May 21, 2022, at the Central Christian Church, 1801 Campbell St. Valparaiso, IN. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a service directly following. Join us in celebrating a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, neighbor.

