Richard "Dick" Charles Johnsen

HAMMOND, IN - Richard Charles Johnsen, 89, born March 31, 1930 to loving and devoted parents, Raymond and Helen (nee Riordan), he lived a full life until he was beckoned Home to Our Lord, Jesus Christ on February 16, 2020, surrounded by some members of his adoring family. His doctor said that he fought a good fight.

He is preceded in death by his brothers Bob, Don "Bud", and Paul.

He is survived by his loving and greatly loved, wife of 70 years, Lois Marie (nee Holler), their nine children: Paul (Jackie), Michael (Mary Beth), Mary, Stephen (Teri), Mark, Raymond (late, Jill), Richard "Jim" (Darlene), Nan (Gregory), Catherine (Patrick); 24 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; two revered siblings: Harold and Margaret, life-long friends including in-laws and a multitude of precious nieces and nephews.

He provided for his family using good, old-fashioned, hard work and his brilliantly creative mind, mostly in the field of auto body repair.

Later in his life, he combined these skills with his mathematical prowess and his problem solving abilities to become an Inventor.