Richard "Dick" Charles Kennedy

A member of the Izaak Walton League in Dolton, IL, he served as conservation chairman where he cultivated his "green thumb," planting trees and stocking lakes with various species of fish. Upon retirement he continued this passion both in his fields and orchard at his "Gentleman" farm near South Haven, MI, where he too was a member of the American Legion Post 49 (with a special seat saved for him) and a parishioner at St. Basile Church. Also, as a lifelong resident of Little Paw Paw Lake Community great times were had by many through the years!