Richard "Dick" Charles Kennedy
Richard "Dick" Charles Kennedy, 85, of South Haven, MI, formerly of Calumet City, IL, went home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020 surrounded and cared for by his family.
Loving father and "Pops" of Cheryl (Mike) Landini, Keith (Pawarisa) Kennedy, (late) Craig Kennedy, Lisa Moldenhauer and Dana (Larry) Szymczak. Devoted grandpa of Michael and Lissa Landini, Kyle and Edward Moldenhauer, Paige and Derek Szymczak. Also survived by sister-in-law Barb (Dean) Kulwicki, his nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 25 years, Sandra; parents Edwin and Irene Kennedy; brother, Edward; and sister, Karen LaGuire.
Born and raised on the East Side of Chicago and a graduate of Bowen High School, Richard went on to enlist in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War. Following service to his country, Richard was a member of the Communication Workers of America, devoting 42 years of service for Western Electric/AT&T. Residing in Calumet City raising his five children, he was a parishioner of St. Victor Parish.
Richard was heavily involved in Calumet City Little League, coaching both sons baseball through Babe Ruth. An avid fan of Chicago sports, he later shared his passion for athletics while watching his children/grandchildren in sporting events. One to rarely miss an event, he was always enthusiastic and encouraging.
A member of the Izaak Walton League in Dolton, IL, he served as conservation chairman where he cultivated his "green thumb," planting trees and stocking lakes with various species of fish. Upon retirement he continued this passion both in his fields and orchard at his "Gentleman" farm near South Haven, MI, where he too was a member of the American Legion Post 49 (with a special seat saved for him) and a parishioner at St. Basile Church. Also, as a lifelong resident of Little Paw Paw Lake Community great times were had by many through the years!
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. A service will be officiated at 2:00 p.m. by the Rev. Ronald L. Kondziolka.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Veteran's Charity of Choice or Hospice of the Calumet Area. For service information call (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
