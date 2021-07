Richard "Dick" Chouinard

PORTAGE - Richard "Dick" Chouinard, age 81 of Portage; formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Wednesday from 3:00 – 7:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 beginning at 9:30 AM from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 AM from St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church (801 W. 73rd Ave. Merrillville) with Rev. Jerry Schweitzer officiating. At rest Maplewood Memorial Cemetery.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to view his full obituary and share online condolences for the family.