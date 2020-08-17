× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND, IN - Richard "Dick" Denny, 92, of Highland, Indiana, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. He is survived by his children: Michael (Carla) Denny, Debbie (Mike) Bouck, grandchildren: Brian (Holly) Bouck, Dana (Jeff) Winston, Holly (Justin) Parker, great-grandchildren: Parker, Laney, Spencer Bouck, great-great-grandchild: Arriana Bouck, sister: Phyllis Kowalczyk, dear friend: Robert, many additional loving family and friends.

Dick will have his cremated remains placed at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Dick was a past member of the Knights of Columbus, and he enjoyed golfing and bowling.

