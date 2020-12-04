Richard 'Dick' Fielding

Throughout his adult life, Richard served the Lord in many ways; he preached at the Pacific Garden Mission in Chicago, taught Sunday School for adults and children, served as a deacon, served in Awana clubs, and three years ago accompanied his church to West Virginia to help flood victims rebuild their homes. Richard never knew a stranger. He talked to anyone and made everyone feel welcome and important. He helped anyone and everyone who had a need or a problem and fed every squirrel and bird in his neighborhood. His family was the most important thing on this earth to him. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.