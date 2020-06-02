VALPARAISO, IN - Richard "Dick" Francis Naddy III, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born August 7, 1949 in Chicago, IL to Richard F. and Nancy J. (Beam) Naddy, Jr. Upon graduation from Thornton Township High school in 1967, he started his adult life by entering the workforce and continuing his education in business and accounting. On August 3, 1968 he married his high school sweetheart, Maureen G. White. For the next 45 years he worked tirelessly advancing his professional career for several companies in the Steel, Financial, and Engineering Industries. He advanced from a Cost Accountant to CFO, all while raising a young family. Dick always prioritized being active in the community with Boy Scouts, Park District programs, and Church committees at St. Anne's in Hazel Crest, and then subsequently in Valparaiso. As retirement approached, he decided to alter career paths, and spent his last ten working years in the Real Estate business in Northwest Indiana. He especially enjoyed assisting young families and veterans in finding their first home. This career gave him freedom to spend time with his grandkids. Dick was a current parishioner at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.