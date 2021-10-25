 Skip to main content
Richard (Dick) G.Whitman

Jan. 11, 1939 – Oct. 18, 2021

GLENWOOD, IL - Richard (Dick) G. Whitman, longtime resident of Glenwood, Illinois, left this world on Monday, October 18, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 60+ years, Joan; son Richard F. Whitman; daughters: Catherine (Chip) Ingham, Karen Harres, Laura (Doug) O'Rourke, Julie Whitman (Ray Stuart), Cindy (Jack) Harris; grandchildren :Joe, Rachel, Sarah, Samantha, William, Cecilia, Maya, and Alex; great-grandchildren: Theo, Dean, and Adalind Jo; sister Joan Ludford; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Nola Whitman and sister Phyllis Lawbaugh.

Dick was a proud and active member of the AMVETS local chapter (Post 268) in Glenwood and a rescuer of many dogs.

Services were held at St. Kieran Catholic Church in Chicago Heights.

