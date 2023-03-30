Dick met the love of his life, Jeri, in 1961, meeting as teenagers in a bowling alley. After serving in the Army, Dick returned to Chicago during the Blizzard of 1967 and married Jeri that Spring. They spent fifty-six happy years together, raising their two children - Ann and Paul - and camping, throwing parties, playing cards, drinking beer, and traveling. A master carpenter, Dick crafted toys, furniture, and houses, among other things, and he enjoyed a career running a pattern shop in the steel mills. Known as much for his giant heart as he was for his handyman skills, Dick never finished a phone call to family or friends without an "I love you." His warmth and generosity were legendary, his laugh capacious, his banana pancakes exquisite.