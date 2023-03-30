Jan 3, 1943 - Mar. 27, 2023
Dick passed away on March 27, 2023, after battling Parkinson's. Dick was born in Chicago in 1943 to Anne (Hopkins) and Ralph (Babe) Maxwell, raised alongside his beloved cousin, the late Bruce Hopkins.
Dick met the love of his life, Jeri, in 1961, meeting as teenagers in a bowling alley. After serving in the Army, Dick returned to Chicago during the Blizzard of 1967 and married Jeri that Spring. They spent fifty-six happy years together, raising their two children - Ann and Paul - and camping, throwing parties, playing cards, drinking beer, and traveling. A master carpenter, Dick crafted toys, furniture, and houses, among other things, and he enjoyed a career running a pattern shop in the steel mills. Known as much for his giant heart as he was for his handyman skills, Dick never finished a phone call to family or friends without an "I love you." His warmth and generosity were legendary, his laugh capacious, his banana pancakes exquisite.
Along with his two children - Ann and her husband Mike (Reust), Paul and his wife, Irene - Dick is survived by Jeri, and by his favorite (and only) granddaughter, Yana.
Visitation at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME (104 Roosevelt Rd, Valparaiso) from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 will be followed by funeral services on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., St. Elizabeth Seaton (509 W. Division, Valparaiso). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Dick to UNICEF (www.unicefusa.org).