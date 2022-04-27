Richard "Dick" McSwiggan

Dick married Betty at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chicago on August 25, 1951. They moved to Lansing in 1954 and became long time, faithful members of St. Anne's Parish, where their four children received a Catholic education. Dick was a skilled handy man around the house and shared this talent with all four children. He also loved vegetable, flower gardening, and landscaping their home. During retirement, he and Betty enjoyed wintering in Florida, traveling the US and going on several cruises with friends. Some additional fond memories include the bon fire wars with his friend and railroad colleague, Mike Tegtman, at their vacation home in Lake Holiday, IN. Dick had a great sense of humor, loved playing horseshoes, meeting his Erie/Conrail railroad friends for breakfast, but most of all, he loved his wife Betty, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As a couple, Dick and Betty were wonderful examples of what a life well-lived looks like. Their generosity, love and encouragement were evident to all who knew them. We miss them both very much, but know they are in heaven together again.