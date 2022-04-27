LANSING - Richard (Dick) McSwiggan, age 94, of Lansing, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Richard is survived by and also loving father of: Linda (Don) Hodsden, Kathleen (Jerry) Skubisz, Thomas (Krista) McSwiggan and David (Wendy) McSwiggan. Cherished grandfather of: Danielle Schultz, Shellie (Tom) Cummings, Lyndsey (Jeremy) Grogan, Kyle (Julie) Rupert, Corey (Teresita) Skubisz, Joshua Skubisz, Michael (Melissa) McSwiggan, Marc McSwiggan, Dana (Michael) Ratkovich, Padraic McSwiggan, Aidan McSwiggan, Kiernan McSwiggan; and great-grandfather of: Alexis Schultz, Bailey Schultz, Cole Schultz, Grant Cummings, Avery Cummings, Lily Grogan, Beckett Grogan, Harrison Grogan, Sydney Rupert, Everly Rupert, Emma Skubisz, Mariana Chacon, Esteban Chacon, Jacob McSwiggan, Jackson McSwiggan, M.J. Ratkovich, Everett Ratkovich, and Watson Ratkovich. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth McSwiggan; loving mother, Eva McSwiggan; and sister, Mildred Greenwood.
Funeral services for Richard will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois. Richard will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 A.M. until time of service.
Dick married Betty at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chicago on August 25, 1951. They moved to Lansing in 1954 and became long time, faithful members of St. Anne's Parish, where their four children received a Catholic education. Dick was a skilled handy man around the house and shared this talent with all four children. He also loved vegetable, flower gardening, and landscaping their home. During retirement, he and Betty enjoyed wintering in Florida, traveling the US and going on several cruises with friends. Some additional fond memories include the bon fire wars with his friend and railroad colleague, Mike Tegtman, at their vacation home in Lake Holiday, IN. Dick had a great sense of humor, loved playing horseshoes, meeting his Erie/Conrail railroad friends for breakfast, but most of all, he loved his wife Betty, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As a couple, Dick and Betty were wonderful examples of what a life well-lived looks like. Their generosity, love and encouragement were evident to all who knew them. We miss them both very much, but know they are in heaven together again.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard's name to the Salvation Army or Hospice of the Calumet Area (www.HospiceCalumet.org). www.schroederlauer.com