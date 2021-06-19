BURNS HARBOR, IN - Richard (Dick) O'Reilly 83, of Burns Harbor, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on June 15, 2021. He was born to William and Francis O'Reilly on January 29, 1938 in Joliet, IL. He graduated from Emerson High School in Gary, Indiana in 1955. Dick served in the Marine Corps from 1955-1959. He was a retired member of Heat & Frost Insulators, Local 17. He married his beloved wife Dolores of 58 years on October 19, 1963, and together they raised three sons. Dick was a devoted grandfather and was affectionately known as "Papa." He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles with an ink pen. Dick was also known for his quick wit and willingness to lend a helping hand.