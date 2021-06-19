June 29, 1938 - June 15, 2021
BURNS HARBOR, IN - Richard (Dick) O'Reilly 83, of Burns Harbor, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on June 15, 2021. He was born to William and Francis O'Reilly on January 29, 1938 in Joliet, IL. He graduated from Emerson High School in Gary, Indiana in 1955. Dick served in the Marine Corps from 1955-1959. He was a retired member of Heat & Frost Insulators, Local 17. He married his beloved wife Dolores of 58 years on October 19, 1963, and together they raised three sons. Dick was a devoted grandfather and was affectionately known as "Papa." He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles with an ink pen. Dick was also known for his quick wit and willingness to lend a helping hand.
Dick is survived by his loving wife Dolores (Benjamin) O'Reilly of Burns Harbor, IN; his children Thomas (Libby) O'Reilly, of Cheyenne, WY, Timothy O'Reilly, of Portage, IN, and Daniel (Susanne) O'Reilly, of Chesterton, IN; grandchildren: Aaron O'Reilly (Eddie Castellanos), Richard O'Reilly, AJ (Lauren) O'Reilly, and Marcus (Kristin) O'Reilly; great-grandchildren: Everly, Aiden, and Fitz; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Francis O'Reilly; brothers: Bill and Jim O'Reilly; sister Patricia Stafford; and his beloved granddaughter Jenna O'Reilly.
Visitation will be on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com